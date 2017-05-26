TUNIS May 26 The Tunisian government has
confiscated the property and frozen bank accounts of eight
prominent businessmen arrested this week on suspicion of
corruption in an unprecedented government campaign against
graft, authorities said on Friday.
Tunisia has been praised as a model of transition after its
2011 revolution. But it still struggles with economic reforms
and corruption six years after the fall of President Zine el
Abidine Ben Ali in protests triggered in part by official graft.
Mounir Ferchichi, head of the Confiscation Committee, a
state-financed agency, told reporters the government had seized
property and frozen bank accounts of eight businessmen arrested
this week on suspicion of involvement in corruption.
Chafik Jaraya, who maintains political contacts in Tunisia
and Libya and helped finance the Nidaa Tounes ruling party
during the last elections in 2014, was among those detained,
officials said.
"Jaraya was not arrested, but abducted by the Interior
Ministry forces. What is important now is his safety and we will
speak later about corruption", said Faycel Jadlaoui, lawyer for
Jaraya.
The arrests on Tuesday came days after Imed Trabelsi, the
son-in-law of former president Ben Ali, apologized to the
Tunisian people for corruption and accused businessmen who
worked with him of still being involved in customs crimes.
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has announced a crackdown on
corruption as he comes under pressure from protests in the south
over gas production and also from international lenders over
slow progress in delivering economic reforms.
The country's anti-corruption committee says graft is still
widespread since 2011 and that it threatens Tunisia with
billions of dollars a year in losses. The committee has said it
presented cases against 50 senior state officials believed to be
involved in corruption.
Chahed pledged last year in his first speech since taking
office that fighting corruption would be a priority for the
government, but he said he believed battling graft would be more
difficult than fighting terrorism.
