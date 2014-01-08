TUNIS Jan 8 Tunisia's national assembly on
Wednesday appointed an electoral council to oversee elections
this year, a key step in the country's transition to democracy
over three years after its "Arab Spring" uprising.
Selecting the national electoral council was a key part of
an agreement to overcome months of political crisis between the
ruling Islamist party Ennahda and its secular opposition.
Under a deal brokered to end the deadlock, Tunisia's
government will resign shortly and hand over power to a
non-political caretaker cabinet that will govern until new
elections later this year.
