TUNIS Aug 30 Tunisia's economy will expand less
quickly than hoped this year, its finance minister said, cutting
the GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct from 4 percent.
The budget deficit will be wider than expected, Elyess
Fakhfakh also told a news conference, raising the projected gap
to 7.4 percent of GDP from 5.1 percent.
Tunisia has been hit by political turmoil this year, with
the assassination of opposition figures Chokri Belaid in
February and Mohamed Brahmi in July sparking its worst crisis
since Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was toppled as president more than
two years ago.
