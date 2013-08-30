(Updates with quotes, background)
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS Aug 30 Tunisia's economy will expand less
quickly than hoped this year,
with GDP growth now forecast at 3.6 percent compared to 4
percent previously, its finance minister said on Friday, putting
partial blame on slower growth in Europe.
The budget deficit in the North African state is also
projected to be wider than expected at 7.4 percent of GDP
compared to the earlier estimate of 5.1 percent, Finance
Minister Elyess Fakhfakh said.
He added that he expected total debt to reach 48 percent of
GDP this year from 46 percent previously expected and warned it
could rise to 52 pct if salaries continue to go up.
Fakhfakh cited slower economic growth in Europe and higher
Tunisian government spending for the revised estimates. He did
not mention the political crisis that has paralysed the
government in Tunis for a month.
Tunisia last month slid into its worst political crisis
since the overthrow of autocratic president Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali in January 2011. Government and opposition leaders are
trying to find a negotiated way out of the deadlock.
"As a result of the continuing crisis in Europe, Tunisia has
revised its growth forecast again from 4 percent to 3.6
percent," the minister said.
The Islamist-led government cut its forecast for full-year
2013 growth in April to 4 percent from 4.5 percent.
"The deficit will widen to 7.4 percent instead of 5.1
percent forecast for this year," Fakhfakh added, saying extra
government spending on salaries and subsidies amounted to 1.9
billion dinars.
The Tunisian economy grew 3.6 percent last year and is still
struggling to recover from the social and political turmoil that
followed the uprising against Ben Ali.
Tunisia, which has signed a $1.7 billion standby loan
agreement with the International Monetary fund (IMF), is
struggling with rising inflation and a large external deficit as
well as its uncertain political outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services this month lowered its
long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on
Tunisia to B from BB- and said the outlook was still negative.
The country's secular opposition, angered by two murders of
left-wing politicians and emboldened by Egypt's army-backed
ouster of an Islamist president, has held mass protests and
insisted the government must resign and allow new elections.
Tunisia's foreign currency reserves are sufficient to pay
for just 94 days of imports due to a plunge in foreign
investments and tourism revenues. That puts Tunisia for the
first time below the level the central bank considers adequate.
Tunisia's parliament last month passed a law to allow the
state to issue a sovereign sukuk bond to raise $700 million, a
move that could help narrow the budget deficit.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara,; writing by Tom Heneghan)