TUNIS Oct 28 Tunisia's finance minister said on
Monday he expects loans from the World Bank and International
Monetary Fund for a total of $750 million this year and plans to
issue an Islamic bond worth around $600 million early next year
to meet financing needs.
Elyess Fakhfakh said the country's budget deficit for 2013
was now expected to be 6.8 percent of GDP versus the previous
forecast of 7.4 percent. He said growth for the first nine
months of this year was 3 percent.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)