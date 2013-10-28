TUNIS Oct 28 Tunisia's finance minister said on Monday he expects loans from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund for a total of $750 million this year and plans to issue an Islamic bond worth around $600 million early next year to meet financing needs.

Elyess Fakhfakh said the country's budget deficit for 2013 was now expected to be 6.8 percent of GDP versus the previous forecast of 7.4 percent. He said growth for the first nine months of this year was 3 percent. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)