TUNIS, April 29 Tunisia's government has agreed
to increase the wages of 800,000 public sector workers after
negotiations with the main labour union, a government official
and a union source said on Wednesday.
Tunisia is under pressure from international lenders to
reduce public spending and cut the deficit to help economic
growth. The union source said the deal for a 50 Tunisian dinar a
month ($26) increase was expected to be signed on Thursday.
The increase will add about 540 million dinars ($280
million) more public spending to the budget.
It increases the minimum wage in the public sector by 15.6
percent to 370 dinars, the second such hike in less than two
years in the North African state.
Tunisia has been praised as an example of compromise
politics and democratic transition since overthrowing autocrat
Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in a 2011 uprising, holding free
elections and drafting a new constitution.
But many Tunisians still worry about the rising cost of
living, unemployment and the continued marginalization of rural
towns, some of the factors that helped fuel the 2011 uprising.
The government expects the budget deficit to narrow to 5
percent of gross domestic product in 2015 from 5.8 percent last
year.
But it faces pressure from creditors to cut high public
spending, including subsidies on basic foods and fuel.
An Islamist militant attack on the national museum in Tunis
last month, which killed 21 foreign tourists, also risks hitting
the tourism sector, a main source of revenue in a country with
little of the major oil and gas resources of its neighbours.
