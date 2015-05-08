(Updates with details from company)
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS May 8 Tunisia's state-run Gafsa
Phosphate, its main exporter of the chemical, has suspended
production after sit-in protests by unemployed youths demanding
work halted deliveries, it said on Friday.
Tunisia, once among the world's top phosphate exporters, has
lost market share to rivals such as Morocco because of repeated
strikes and sit-ins since the revolution that toppled former
President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.
"Dozens of unemployed people who want jobs are disrupting
production and transfer of phosphate by train," company official
Ali Houchati told Reuters.
"The sit-ins forced us to stop production and suspend all
financial transactions of the Gafsa Phosphate Company."
Tunisia completed its democratic transition successfully
with a new constitution and free elections which produced a
coalition government comprising secular and Islamist opponents.
But lack of development and unemployment, which has risen to
15 percent from about 11 percent in 2010, remain major
grievances.
While Tunisia produced about 8.26 million tonnes of
phosphate in 2010, in the four years since 2011 output totalled
only 11.2 million tonnes, the company said.
During the first five months of 2015, it produced 650,000
tonnes compared with 1.3 million in the same period last year.
The North Africa country relies heavily on phosphate, along
with tourism, for foreign currency. Officials say the sector has
lost about $2 billion over the last four years due to protests
and strikes.
A drop in phosphate production and a fall in tourism after a
militant attack in March could trim economic growth which the
government forecasts at 3 percent this year.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey and Ruth
Pitchford)