TUNIS, Sept 29 Tunisia expects economic growth
to rise to 2.5 percent in 2016, compared with an expected 0.5
percent in 2015, the finance minister said on Tuesday, after its
tourism industry was hit by militant attacks at a Tunis museum
and a beach resort hotel.
Slim Cahker said Tunisia will adopt economic reforms next
year in the banking and fiscal sectors which would strengthen
the economy and raise foreign investment.
Tunisia had cut its 2015 growth forecast from a previously
expected 3 percent. Tourism revenues represent about 7 percent
of the economy, and, adding to the decline, the country's vital
phosphate exports have been disrupted by strikes and protests.
"In the 2016 budget we aim to achieve 2.5 percent economic
growth," Chaker said.
The government expects the budget deficit to narrow to 5
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015 from 5.8 percent
last year. In 2014, Tunisia posted GDP growth of 2.3 percent.
The North African state is under pressure from international
lenders to reduce public spending - including subsidies on basic
foods and fuel - and cut its deficit.
Tunisia has been praised as an example of compromise
politics and democratic transition since the overthrow of
autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in a 2011 uprising, holding
free elections and drafting a new constitution.
But many Tunisians are concerned about the rising cost of
living, unemployment and the continued marginalisation of rural
towns - factors that helped fuel the uprising four years ago
that sparked the Arab Spring.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Patrick Markey and Louise
Ireland)