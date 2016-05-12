TUNIS May 12 The Tunisian parliament on
Thursday approved a new banking bill to modernize financial
services, a second reform called for by the International
Monetary Fund after a disputed central bank law passed last
month.
Tunisia is under pressure from international lenders to
speed up economic reforms to create jobs and growth, especially
after two deadly attacks last year on the tourism industry that
accounts for 8 percent of its gross domestic product.
Parliament last month approved a law to strengthen central
bank autonomy and shield it from political interference, but it
passed by just two votes because of political divisions among
the ruling coalition parties.
Slim Besets, a lawmaker with the Islamist party Ennahda, and
a member of the finance committee in parliament, said ruling
parties worked together this time and avoided the dispute that
almost blocked the central bank law.
Consequently, the banking law was approved by 115 lawmakers
of 135 present in the 217-seat parliament. Opposition lawmakers
boycotted the session.
The IMF has reached a preliminary deal to assist Tunisia
with a four-year loan program worth about $2.8 billion tied to
progress on its economic reforms.
That came after offers of aid from European partners. But
IMF Tunisia mission chief Amine Mati urged the government to
start work immediately.
The opposition, among them leftist parties, accused the
government of violating national sovereignty and bowing to the
terms of the IMF. But Finance Minister Slim Chaker said the
government was protecting the rights of Tunisians who want to
see economic growth.
"This reform is a very important step in our economic
reforms to have a solid banking sector in conformity with
international standards and to protect the banks in crisis
time," the minister said.
The banking law includes chapters to initiate a specific
Islamic banking law for the first time. Three Islamic banks
operate in Tunisia but no Islamic banking law exists.
It also includes the establishment of a guarantee fund that
provides the right for about 95 percent of customers to recover
their money if a bank goes bankrupt.
The first draft of banking bill was criticised by some
experts who said the Islamic finance portion favoured Islamic
banks over conventional banks. But the law now says all banks
will be able to offer Islamic finance services.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey, Larry
King)