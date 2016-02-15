TUNIS Feb 15 A delegation from the
International Monetary Fund will visit Tunisia on Thursday to
begin talks on a new credit programme likely to be worth at
least $1.7 billion, a Tunisian official said.
Tunisia is seeking to revive an economy that has struggled
since the 2011 uprising that sparked the Arab Spring revolutions
across North Africa, with deadly attacks last year by Islamist
militants hitting the tourism industry on which it relies for
jobs and revenue.
The country has been praised as an example of compromise
politics and democratic transition since the overthrow of
autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. But protests across the
country to demand work last month turned violent, underscoring
the fragility of the economic progress.
The North African nation is about to get a loan of 500
million euros from the European Union to support the economy,
and former colonial ruler France last month pledged 1 billion
euros in aid over five years.
The new IMF programme will succeed a two-year deal totalling
about $1.74 billion that was agreed in 2013 and extended last
year by seven months to buy time for Tunisia to put banking and
fiscal reforms in place.
Under the programme, Tunisia also agreed to follow certain
economic polices, such as keeping its deficit under control and
making the foreign exchange market more flexible.
