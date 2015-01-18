TUNIS/LONDON Jan 18 Four years after Tunisia
sparked off the Arab spring uprisings the country is seen as a
rare regional success story, but its prospects hinge on it
deepening reforms and attracting foreign investment.
The North African country of 10 million people suffered its
share of political and economic woes after the 2011 revolutions
that swept much of the Maghreb and the Middle East, toppling
several long-standing leaders including its own Zine el-Abidine
Ben Ali who fled Tunisia four years ago last week.
But Tunisia's democratic election last year and a surging
stock market are a contrast with the bloody turmoil in
neighbouring Libya and Egypt.
So much so that Tunisia has just kicked off investor
meetings for a Eurobond, its first standalone post-Arab spring
deal that will come without U.S. guarantees.
While the bond will be a key test of investor appetite,
Tunisia's stock market has already reaped the benefits of
political stability. The Tunis index rose more than
16 percent in 2014 and trades just 10 percent below record highs
hit before the Arab Spring.
Joseph Rohm, portfolio manager in Investec's frontier
markets team, is one of the investors looking to increase
exposure to stocks again after reducing holdings in 2011.
"Tunisia has enormous potential to reform," Rohm said.
"However (it) is in desperate need of foreign direct investment
to drive economic growth and job creation."
Tunisia has yet to form a government, expected to happen in
coming weeks, but political stability and steps toward reform
make Tunisia worth a fresh look, said Jefferies' analyst Richard
Segal, noting positive comments from ratings agency Fitch.
"Trends are likely to remain market friendly on balance for
the next two to three months," Segal told clients. "Therefore,
we'd be more likely to be positive than neutral about Tunisia."
Tunisia signed a two year deal with the International
Monetary Fund in 2013, agreeing to follow certain economic
policies such as keeping its deficit under control, making the
foreign exchange market more flexible and structural reforms.
The government has already cut fuel subsidies, imposed new
taxes and let the dinar depreciate to re-build foreign currency
reserves, but more reforms are needed. Ratings agency Fitch
points to Tunisia's banking sector representing a key structural
weakness and ripe for an overhaul.
Furthermore, investors worry in particular about its current
account deficit, especially as foreign direct investment - at
1.5 billion Tunisian dinar ($780 million) last year according to
official data - remains well off pre-2011 levels.
Ratings agency Fitch estimates Tunisia's 2014 current
account deficit at 8.3 percent of gross domestic product due to
energy imports. This compares to 6.7 percent in Morocco.
Some relief for the deficit could come from oil prices which
have slid 60 percent since June, said Florence Eid, CEO of think
tank Arabia Monitor. Yet that could equally weigh on foreign
direct investment from oil exporting countries in the Gulf.
"Tunisia will benefit in terms of lower energy prices, but
will not accelerate the pace of investment as much as it could
have done," Eid said.
Robert Ruttmann from the investment office at Julius Baer,
is doubtful Tunisian shares can repeat last year's performance.
"Tunisian earnings will have to improve substantially this
year in order to justify any further index price rises," he
said, adding he was not recommending Tunisian stocks to clients.
($1 = 1.9170 Tunisian dinars)
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)