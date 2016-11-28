* Foreign investment has fallen since 2011 uprising
* Government says new law improves terms for investors
* Participation in projects worth $30 billion on offer
TUNIS, Nov 28 Tunisia is hoping to reverse a
decline in foreign investment and shake off some of its
post-revolution economic malaise at an international conference
that opens on Tuesday.
The two-day event is aimed at drumming up interest in
projects worth some $30 billion and boosting an economy hurt by
militant attacks, labour unrest and political instability.
It comes as Prime Minister Youssef Chahed's government tries
to contain a fresh wave of resistance against austerity measures
demanded by international creditors.
"We have to revive hope among our youth," Chahed said before
the conference, in which the government says representatives
from at least 40 countries are expected to take part.
France and Qatar are the main foreign backers, with French
Prime Minister Manuel Valls and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim
bin Hamad al-Thani, due to address the opening session.
After arriving in the capital, Tunis, Valls pledged fresh
support.
"We will increase our financial assistance," Valls told
reporters. He said Tunisia would be allowed to convert some debt
into finances for new investments, but did not elaborate
further.
Tunisia has been held up as the sole political success of
the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, but its democratic transition
has been undermined by economic uncertainty and weak growth.
The government also faces a major challenge to provide
economic opportunities to young people frustrated by high
unemployment and a lack of development.
Some 500 foreign companies have left the North African
country due to labour protests and security problems, including
several militant attacks in 2015. New foreign investment fell to
2 billion dinars ($885 million) in 2015 from 3.5 billion dinars
in 2010.
Chahed's administration, in place since August, points to a
new investment law that it hopes will revive the flow of foreign
capital by reducing bureaucracy, taxes on profits, and
restrictions on transferring funds out of the country.
FINANCIAL PARK
The conference will make the case that with its political
transition essentially completed, Tunisia now needs longer-term
investments to develop industries and create jobs.
On Sunday, Chahed relaunched a $3 billion financial park and
real estate development north of Tunis funded by Bahrain's Gulf
Finance House, which had been suspended for five years. The
project would create nearly 1,000 jobs in its first phase, he
said, and showed that Tunisia was still "an attractive and
competitive site for investors".
On Saturday, President Beji Caid Essebsi received a group of
local businessmen who he said would launch 1.5 billion dinars
($650 million) worth of projects in Tunisia's poorest regions.
But protests against austerity measures included in the 2017
budget provide an awkward backdrop to the conference.
Tunisia's powerful UGTT union has threatened to hold a
public sector general strike over plans to freeze wages, and
various groups including lawyers, teachers and pharmacists are
threatening to strike this week against new taxes.
Chahed said the budget was "the most controversial in the
history of the country." But, he added, "we have had the courage
to begin these reforms in order to balance our public finances".
