TUNIS, April 7 France has agreed to lend Tunisia
135 million euros ($143 million) to finance two infrastructure
projects, Tunisia's prime minister said on Friday.
"France will finance two projects, the first worth 60
million euros and another with 75 million euros," Prime Minister
Youssef Chahed said at a news conference with French Prime
Minister Bernard Cazeneuve in Tunis.
The French Development Agency (AFD) will finance a project
to expand the potable water network and will fund a metro
project.
France, one of Tunisia's biggest economic partners, will
also convert 35 million euros of debt into investment after an
operation last year to convert Tunisian debt worth 60 million
euros, the French Prime Minister said.
Cazeneuve said France would continue to support Tunisia
after it launched "courageous economic reforms" and called on
foreign tourists to visit Tunisia to help revive an economy
struggling after deadly attacks on tourists in 2015 by Islamist
militants.
The North African country has been lauded as the only
political success story of the Arab Spring for its democratic
transition. But it has made slow progress on economic reform to
curb public spending and deficits.
($1 = 0.9409 euros)
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey)