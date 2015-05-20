TUNIS May 20 Four cities in Tunisia's southern "mining basin" area, the main producer of its phosphate exports, began a general strike on Wednesday to protest against unemployment, residents and officials told Reuters.

In the towns of Metlaoui, Om Lrayes, Mdhila and Redayf all public institutions and most shops were closed. Hundreds of residents began to assemble in the streets for protest marches demanding jobs.

Tunisia's state-run Gafsa Phosphate had already suspended production after sit-in protests by unemployed youths demanding work halted deliveries at the start of the month.

The protests are a major challenge for the government following the 2011 uprising that overthrew autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali and the transition to democracy and a new constitution.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Patrick Markey and Janet Lawrence)