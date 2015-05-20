TUNIS May 20 Four cities in Tunisia's southern
"mining basin" area, the main producer of its phosphate exports,
began a general strike on Wednesday to protest against
unemployment, residents and officials told Reuters.
In the towns of Metlaoui, Om Lrayes, Mdhila and Redayf all
public institutions and most shops were closed. Hundreds of
residents began to assemble in the streets for protest marches
demanding jobs.
Tunisia's state-run Gafsa Phosphate had already suspended
production after sit-in protests by unemployed youths demanding
work halted deliveries at the start of the month.
The protests are a major challenge for the government
following the 2011 uprising that overthrew autocrat Zine
El-Abidine Ben Ali and the transition to democracy and a new
constitution.
