TUNIS Aug 29 Tunisair, Tunisia's
state-owned carrier, plans to lay off 1,000 employees or more
than 12 percent of its full-time workforce, as part of reform
plans, the Transport Minister told Reuters on Monday.
Transport Minister Anis Guedira told Reuters the Tunsiar
reforms were planned months ago as part of a programme at the
airline made in agreement with major unions to reduce costs and
improve competitiveness.
"We will soon lay off 400 employees who have chosen to leave
voluntarily and they will receive compensation," Guedira said.
"Job cuts will reach 1,000 in Tunisair in total".
A source told Reuters the airline will pay about $50 million
in compensation to 1,000 employees. The airline currently has
around 8,200 full-time workers.
As part of broader reforms, Tunisia's government is seeking
to curb the large losses incurred by major state-owned
companies, which last year amounted to about $1.5 billion.
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has promised his
new government will take tough decisions to help the economy
grow and create jobs as the country comes under pressure from
international lenders to push through reforms and trim public
spending.
Public sector wages at about 13.5 percent of gross domestic
product are among the highest in the world. The central bank
said the government would need to seek more external financing
for next year or it would be unable to cover those costs.
Chahed has warned an austerity programme with public sector
job cuts will be inevitable if Tunisia does not introduce
reforms that include the overhaul of some state-run companies.
