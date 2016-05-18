(Adds World Bank statement)
TUNIS May 18 The World Bank approved a
five-year plan to lend Tunisia up to $5 billion to support
economic reforms aimed at reviving growth and creating jobs, the
bank said on Wednesday.
The North African country is struggling with lower tourism
revenue after Islamist militant attacks last year, protests over
unemployment and slow progress on economic reforms that have
lagged political advances made since its 2011 uprising.
Tunisia's parliament recently approved laws on banking and
on strengthening central bank autonomy to shield its board from
political interference, two reforms sought by the country's
international lenders.
"(The) new five-year strategy of support... will provide up
to $5 billion in loans to Tunisia to restore economic growth and
create jobs," the bank said in statement.
The economy has faltered since the 2011 revolt against
autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, which sparked the Arab Spring
revolutions across North Africa and the Middle East.
Problems have been exacerbated by last year's attacks by
militants who targeted the tourism industry, which accounts for
about 7 percent of gross domestic product. Gunmen killed foreign
visitors at a museum in Tunis and a beach resort in Sousse,
forcing tour companies to suspend some operations.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)