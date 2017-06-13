(Adds World Bank comment, senior economist's quote)
TUNIS, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday
approved a $500 million loan to support Tunisia's budget, a
government official for the North African country said on
Tuesday.
The funding followed the release by the International
Monetary Fund of a delayed $320-million tranche of Tunisia's IMF
loan, after the government agreed to speed up economic reforms.
Praised as a model of democratic transition following its
2011 uprising to oust autocrat leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali,
Tunisia has so far mostly failed to deliver on planned economic
reforms to help create jobs and cut public deficits.
In a statement, the World Bank said the funding would
support economic reforms to improve the business environment and
boost investor confidence, as well as help expand access to
finance.
"Along with supporting the implementation of the new
competition and investment laws, this development policy loan
will help the government's efforts to improve the efficiency of
public investments and promote greater participation of the
private sector through public-private partnerships," said
Abdoulaye Sy, the bank's senior economist for Tunisia.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Richard Chang)