TUNIS, March 4 The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted Tunisia 500 million euro ($690 million) in loans to support the country's democratic transition in 2014, EIB Vice President Philippe de Fontaine told Reuters.

Tunisia Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa said on Monday that Tunisia's external borrowing needs this year would be nearly double previous budget estimates at around $8 billion, mainly because of rising public sector pay.