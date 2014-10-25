By Tarek Amara
| KASSERINE
KASSERINE Tunisia Oct 25 In the western
Tunisian city of Kasserine, campaign posters plastered on walls
make plain what many voters want from Sunday's parliamentary
election -- jobs, whose scarcity has fuelled unrest and
militancy.
Alongside portraits of would-be lawmakers and party logos,
scores of young people have posted resumes, hoping to land job
offers to lift them out of the economic malaise that has
troubled Tunisia's democratic evolution.
Unemployment in the olive and fruit farming region bordering
Algeria is almost double the national 15 percent. But since the
revolution the region has also been blighted by violence linked
to Tunisia's low-intensity conflict with Islamist militants.
Four years after the uprising that ousted Zine El-Abidine
Ben Ali and inspired the "Arab Spring" revolts, Tunisia is well
on its way to democracy, with a new constitution, multi-party
competition and a broad compromise among its leaders.
Sunday's ballot for a new 217-member parliament promises to
consolidate a transition seen as model in a region where other
"Arab Spring" nations who ousted long-ruling leaders in 2011
still struggle with polarisation and violence.
But Tunisia, heavily reliant on foreign tourism and
remittances from overseas, has yet to deliver on the promise of
economic growth, jobs and opportunities that partly inspired its
2011 revolution against a corrupt and repressive regime.
Nowhere is that frustration and the risks it poses for
Tunisia clearer than in the interior, in cities like Kasserine
where even before the revolt unemployment and marginalisation
were rife and investment scarce.
For months, thousands of Tunisian troops have been
encircling the mountains trying to flush out militants who have
attacked checkpoints and patrols and even struck a minister's
house in Kasserine in an assassination bid.
"We have nothing here expect unemployment and terrorism,"
said Ibtissam Samaali, 30, an accounting graduate jobless for a
year. "We see no projects, no investments. Kasserine was always
forgotten and is still forgotten now."
Like others in the city, Samaali said she will still put her
faith in an election most analysts expect neither the leading
Islamist party Ennahda or secular rivals Nidaa Tounes to win
outright, meaning a coalition government is likely.
Even so, Tunisian officials say there is enough consensus
among the parties on the need for swift economic reform and job
creation once lawmakers decide on the new government, probably
after presidential elections in November.
Tunisia's premier told Reuters this month that the economy
needs at least three more years of painful reforms, including
tax changes and subsidy cuts, to revive growth after the damage
caused by the 2011 revolt.
Should the parliament elections and transition to a new
government go smoothly, investment could revive, and help spur
economic growth back to the 5 percent pace which analysts
believe is needed to cut unemployment, now around 15 percent.
Tunisia expects growth of between 2.3 and 2.5 percent this
year, but has begun to slash subsidies to trim the budget
deficit and impose new taxes, the kind of reforms requested by
international lenders providing vital backing.
"A unity government will be in a strong position to
implement fiscal austerity measures, including the reform of the
subsidy system, as requested by the IMF," said Riccardo Fabiani,
an analyst at Eurasia Group.
SUBSIDY CUTBACKS, SECURITY
Economic benefits from the revolution are a sensitive
question for many young Tunisians. An act of self-immolation by
Mohamed Bouazizi, an unemployed graduate reduced to selling
fruit and vegetables in the town of Sidi Bouzid, sparked the
unrest that led to the uprising.
Cutting back on subsidies also carries political risks. Last
year in Kasserine rioting broke out and one man was killed in
clashes when the government announced a tax hike on vehicles,
one of several initial reforms.
The IMF warned in a report last month that social tensions,
strikes and demonstrations may slow the pace of reforms.
"I'll vote for those who will provide us jobs," said Ibrahim
Assadi, an unemployed man sitting in a cafe. "Our patience will
not last long and Kasserine will have a second revolution."
Many Tunisians are now more worried about economic
development and the high cost of living than political gains,
but for Kasserine those questions are more pressing. Regional
governor Atef Boughatess estimates local unemployment at around
26 percent.
In 2011, Sidi Bouzid and Kasserine were the first Tunisian
cities to rise up, complaining of repression, marginalisation
and unemployment and ending Ben Ali's 23-year rule.
But now the region is struggling with another complication
as the military hunts down Islamist militants who use the nearby
mountains as a base.
The Chaambi, Saloum and Sammama mountains bordering with
Algeria have become a refuge for militant groups over the past
two years, turning Kasserine into a military barracks encircled
by roadblocks to curb attacks.
"I am a father of three young unemployed men and we are
going through difficult times," said Mohamed Nasraoui. "But
despite it being painful now, Kasserine will vote to improve the
situation."
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)