TUNIS One Tunisian policeman was killed on Thursday when security forces clashed with Islamist militants on the outskirts of Tunis just days before the country holds parliamentary elections, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The clash in Oued Ellil just west of the city came after police surrounded a house as part of crackdown on militants who

authorities say planned attacks to disrupt Sunday's vote.

It will be Tunisia's second free election since the fall of autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.

