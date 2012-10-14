Tunis Oct 14 Tunisia's ruling coalition led by the Islamic Ennahda Movement said early on Sunday it had agreed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on June 23, 2013, with the president being elected directly by voters.

The ruling coalition said in a statement sent to Reuters that an agreement had been reached setting "June 23, 2013, as the date for legislative and presidential elections," with a presidential runoff set for July 7.

The Islamic Ennahda Movement won the country's first free elections last October following the country's revolution. The movement heads the government that also includes two secular parties, the Congress for the Republic and the Ettakatol.