TUNIS, Sept 19 British gas company Petrofac is
threatening to leave Tunisia and end its investment if protests
over jobs that have disrupted gas production for nine months are
not stopped immediately, government officials said on Monday.
Since January, Petrofac has been forced to disrupt gas
production in Tunisia because of sit-ins by people seeking jobs.
Violent protests erupted in January and the army intervened to
protect the company in Kerkennah Island in southern Tunisia.
"Petrofac officials told us they will be forced to declare
force majeure and resort to international courts for their
losses if the production will not return immediately," Energy
Minister Hela Cheikrouhou told Express FM, a local radio
station, on Monday.
A Petrofac representative in Tunisia declined to comment.
But another Petrofac official who asked not to be named
confirmed the company was preparing to leave if the sit-ins
continued.
The threat by the company, which provides about 13 percent
of Tunisia's natural gas needs, is another serious test for the
government of new Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who has vowed
to take a tough line with protests that hit key sectors.
Government officials say that importing gas from Algeria to
make up for the shortfall caused by Petrofac's production
disruptions has cost the government about $100 million in the
nine months of this year.
Tunisia's state-run phosphate companies earlier this month
announced an agreement to hire 2,800 new workers after protests
over jobs halted production and threatened to stop exports.
Disruptions in that industry have cost the government billions
in losses in the last five years.
