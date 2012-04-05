* Two young men sentenced to seven years in prison
* Caricatures "violated morality" - justice ministry
* Critics say government is gagging free speech
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS April 5 Two young Tunisians have been
sentenced to seven years in prison for posting cartoons of the
prophet Mohammad on Facebook, in a case that has fueled
allegations the country's new Islamist leaders are gagging free
speech.
The two men had posted depictions of the prophet naked on
the social networking site, the justice ministry said, inflaming
sensitivities in a country where Muslim values have taken on a
bigger role since a revolution last year.
"They were sentenced ... to seven years in prison for
violation of morality, and disturbing public order," said Chokri
Nefti, a justice ministry spokesman.
One of the two, Jabeur Mejri is in jail while the second,
Ghazi Beji, is still being sought by police and was sentenced in
absentia.
The sentence was handed down on March 28 but was not
reported until Thursday, when bloggers started posting
information about the case on the Internet.
"The sentences are very heavy and severe, even if these
young people were at fault," one Tunisian blogger, Nebil
Zagdoud, told Reuters.
"This decision is aimed at silencing freedom of expression
even on the Internet. Prosecutions for offending morals are a
proxy for this government to gag everyone."
Tunisia electrified the Arab world in January last year when
protests forced its autocratic president, Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali, to flee the country. In their first democratic election,
Tunisians elected a government led by moderate Islamists.
The revolution also brought tension between conservative
Muslims who believe their faith should have a bigger role in
public life, and secularists who say freedom of expression and
women's' rights are now under attack.
The government says it has a duty to defend standards of
public decency but its secularist opponents accuse it of using
the justice system to crack down on anyone who does not fall
into line with religious orthodoxy.
The head of a private television station, Nessma, is
awaiting trial on blasphemy charges after his channel broadcast
"Persepolis," an award-winning animated film that includes a
depiction of Allah.
In February, Nassredine Ben Saida, the publisher of a
tabloid newspaper, was jailed for eight days and fined after he
printed a picture of a German-Tunisian footballer and his naked
girlfriend on the front page.