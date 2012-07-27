BRIEF-Van lanschot acquires UBS's domestic wealth management activities in Netherlands
* ACQUIRES UBS'S DOMESTIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES IN NETHERLANDS
TUNIS, July 27 Tunisia's Finance Minister Hussein Dimassi resigned on Friday, the official TAP news agency reported, adding to concerns about the fate of a political transition in the north African country, which saw the first of the Arab spring revolts.
TAP did not give reasons for Hussein's resignation, which comes after the president sacked the central bank governor last month due to political differences with the government and disagreements over monetary policy.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara, Writing by Souhail Karam)
* Skanska invests about SEK 430m in the office building Epic in Malmo, Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)