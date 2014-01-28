* Tunisia making strides towards full democracy
* International lenders want budget deficit trimmed
* Three years after revolt, Tunisia still seen as model
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Jan 28 Tunisia's new Prime Minister Mehdi
Jomaa on Tuesday appealed to the international community for
financial support to help the North African country take the
last steps in its transition to a full democracy.
Three years after the uprising against autocrat Zine
el-Abidine Ben Ali inspired similar revolts across the region,
Tunisia on Monday adopted a new constitution.
The country's ruling Islamists and secular opposition have
set aside their differences to allow Jomaa's caretaker
government to lead until elections are held later this year -- a
breakthrough deal that ended months of political deadlock.
Jomaa, a technocrat who once ran an aerospace parts company
in Paris, has appointed a non-political cabinet to bring
stability to Tunisia, which must tackle a large budget deficit
and the threat of Islamist militants.
"The friends of Tunisia and the international institutions
should support Tunisia financially in this sensitive phase of
democratic transition," Jomaa said in an address to the national
assembly, which was approving his cabinet.
"This phase will need some economic reforms and sources of
financing."
International lenders want a cut in subsidies as well as
other reforms to trim Tunisia's widening budget deficit, which
the government expects to jump to 6.8 percent of gross domestic
product in 2013, compared to 6 percent in 2012.
Tunisia relies heavily on tourism from Europe and
remittances from abroad. Protests broke out recently over a tax
increase, forcing the government to roll back the measure.
Tunisian officials say the recent political and economic
strides forward should be enough to persuade the International
Monetary Fund to release a second, $500 million tranche from a
$1.5 billion credit.
Jomaa has put ministers with experience in international
organisations into key posts. The new finance minister has
worked for the African Development Bank, and the foreign
minister for the United Nations.
Tunisia's progress has been praised as model that contrasts
sharply with North African neighbours Egypt and Libya, who are
battling to overcome turmoil and violence in messy transitions
since they ousted their own rulers.
Jomaa was appointed after ruling Islamists agreed to step
down late last year, a compromise with their secular opponents
to end a crisis that threatened to upend the country's political
transition after its 2011 "Arab Spring" revolt.
In Egypt, the democratically elected Islamist president was
deposed by the army last year, and in Libya, former rebels who
once fought Muammar Gaddafi often make armed demands on a
transitional government that is still in flux.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)