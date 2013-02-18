UPDATE 1-German shipping company Rickmers files for insolvency
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
TUNIS Feb 18 Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali said on Monday that Tunisia's main political parties had failed to form a cabinet of technocrats after the country was thrown into turmoil by the assassination of an opposition politician.
"The initiative of a cabinet of technocrats did not receive full political consensus and failed...but work is continuing with all parties in order to form a government which has the agreement of most of the political parties," Jebali told a news conference.
LONDON, June 1 Canadian activist investor West Face Capital on Thursday disclosed a 5 percent stake in FirstGroup after the British transport company's shares fell more than 5 percent.