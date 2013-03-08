* Government to rule only until elections this year
* Larayedh says polls to be held by November at latest
* Same three coalition parties in new government
* Independents handed control of important ministries
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, March 8 Tunisian Prime Minister Ali
Larayedh unveiled a new coalition government led by the moderate
Islamist Ennahda party on Friday, saying it would serve only
until an election later in the year.
Larayedh replaced Hamadi Jebali, who resigned following the
assassination of secular politician Chokri Belaid on Feb. 6,
which provoked the worst unrest in Tunisia since the uprising
that overthrew President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali two years ago.
Ennahda's coalition partners - the centre-left Ettakatol and
President Moncef Marzouki's secular Congress for the Republic
(CPR) - are the same parties as in the previous government.
"Our country needs national unity," Larayedh told a news
conference, saying his government would not last beyond this
year, with elections likely to be held in October or November.
"You must be patient. The road to democracy is long," said
Larayedh, interior minister in the outgoing cabinet, which had
struggled with Islamist-secular tensions as well as frequent
popular unrest over unemployment and rising living costs.
Ennahda has ceded control of important ministries to
independents in the new cabinet: career diplomat Othman Jarandi
was named as foreign minister; Lotfi Ben Jedou interior
minister; Rachid Sabbagh defence minister; and Nadhir Ben Ammou
justice minister.
Elyess Fakhfakh of Ettakatol, an economist, keeps the
finance portfolio.
Jarandi, a former ambassador to the United Nations, has
strong ties with international bodies and the West.
Ben Jedou and Sabbagh are both judges. Ben Jedou took part
in an investigation into the killing of dozens of young men
during the "Jasmine Revolution" that toppled Ben Ali and
inspired revolts against autocrats around the Arab world. Ben
Ammou is a law professor.
DEEP RIFTS
Twelve members of Jebali's cabinet stay on, including
Agriculture Minister Mohamed Ben Salem and Human Rights Minister
Samir Dilou, who are both members of Ennahda, as well as Culture
Minister Mehdi Mabrouk, an independent.
Larayedh tried but failed to induce other secular parties to
join the coalition, one of whose main tasks will be to oversee
polls in a transition process jolted by Belaid's assassination.
His killing, which the authorities blame on strict Salafi
Muslim militants, provoked three days of sometimes violent
protests and exposed deep rifts between ruling Islamists elected
to power and liberals who fear the loss of hard-won freedoms.
Ennahda's leader Rached Ghannouchi told Reuters last month
that any stable government in Tunisia must be a coalition
between moderate Islamists and moderate secularists.
Ennahda, Ettakatol and CPR have governed in coalition since
December 2011, following Tunisia's first free election for a
217-seat National Constituent Assembly, which is supposed to
draft a new constitution for the post-Ben Ali era.
Disputes over the role of Islam in politics and society have
delayed a document which must be approved before the election.
Political analysts said the appointment of independents to
important ministries could reduce tensions between Islamists and
secularists as elections approached.
"The appointments will reassure the public and politicians
and could lead to fewer disputes," Chedli Ben Rhouma of Maghreb
newspaper told Reuters.
However Nejib Chebbi, one of the most prominent leaders of
the secular opposition in Tunisia, told Reuters he doubted the
independents appointed were neutral, and that he feared they
were handpicked Ennahda supporters.
"This government is not a government of national consensus,"
he said.
IMF LOAN
Political turmoil in recent weeks has set back talks with
the International Monetary Fund on a $1.78 billion loan and has
prompted Standard and Poor's to lower its long-term foreign and
local currency sovereign credit rating of Tunisia.
The government raised most fuel prices this week as part of
a drive to cut subsidies and reduce a forecast 2013 budget
deficit of 6 percent of gross domestic product.
The central bank warned last week that continuing political
crisis would harm the economy, which relies heavily on tourism.
Tunisia's transition has been calmer than those in Egypt and
Libya, but the struggle over Islam's place in government and
society has emerged as a particularly divisive political issue.
Salafis, not all of whom espouse violence, want a broader
role for religion in Tunisia, alarming secular elites who fear
they will seek to impose their strict views at the expense of
individual freedoms, women's rights and democracy.
Salafis prevented several concerts and plays from taking
place in Tunisian cities last year, saying they violated Islamic
principles. Salafis also ransacked the U.S. Embassy in September
during worldwide Muslim protests over an Internet video.
Secular groups have accused the Ennahda-led government of a
lax response to such attacks.
After Belaid's death, Jebali tried to restore calm by
proposing an apolitical cabinet of technocrats to organise a
parliamentary election, but resigned after opposition from
within his own Ennahda party scuppered the plan.