WASHINGTON Aug 29 The International Monetary
Fund said on Friday it had completed a review of its loan
program for Tunisia, clearing the way for disbursement of about
$217.5 million.
The latest disbursement brings the total funds released
under the program to about $1.1 billion, the IMF said.
The Fund agreed last year to support Tunisia with a two-year
credit worth about $1.74 billion. In exchange, Tunisia agreed to
follow certain economic polices, such as keeping its deficit
under control and making the foreign exchange market more
flexible.
The IMF said Tunisia has complied with all the conditions of
the program so far, including structural reforms, despite a
difficult economic situation, with high unemployment and rising
imbalances.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Diane Craft)