TUNIS, April 16 The International Monetary Fund
is very close to reaching an agreement with Tunisia on providing
a precautionary credit line worth $1.75 billion, a senior IMF
official told reporters on Tuesday.
Tunisia has asked for IMF support to ease financial problems
suffered since a revolution that toppled the former regime two
years ago; a deal was delayed by political uncertainty after the
killing in February of opposition politician Chokri Belaid.
Amine Mati, head of an IMF mission to Tunisia, said talks on
the precautionary credit line were at a very advanced stage and
would continue in coming days.
"Maybe we can sign a deal for the loan in May," Mati said,
adding that the IMF was pleased by economic reforms in Tunisia
and was not imposing policies on the government.
On Monday, a senior Tunisian official, who declined to be
named, said an agreement on the loan had effectively been
reached, and it would be signed next month.
Although it has not publicly commented in detail on the
policies which it wants Tunisia to adopt, the IMF is believed by
analysts to want cuts to fuel and food subsidies to strengthen
state finances - policies which are politically sensitive.
Mati said on Tuesday that he expected Tunisia's economy to
grow about 4 percent this year with inflation averaging 6
percent.