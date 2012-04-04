* New foreign investment starting to rebound
* Tourism lags but expected to recover
* Wave of strikes has eased somewhat
* Businessmen want faster economic reforms
* Government pressured to support small, local firms
By Lin Noueihed
TUNIS, April 4 At its factory on the outskirts
of Tunis, U.S. company Eurocast is gearing up for expansion. The
maker of parts for airplane engines plans to invest $2 million
in its plant in late 2012, allowing it to process a new range of
superalloys.
"From our standpoint, business is good. We are growing at 30
percent a year," director general Thomas Wendt told Reuters.
"We were only shut down one day and that was Jan. 14, the
day of the general strike. Were we at full force after? No, but
we were able to produce and overperform our regional target."
It has been a bumpy ride for Tunisia, where a January 2011
revolt ousted veteran dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali and
triggered "Arab Spring" uprisings across the region. Amid the
messy work of building a new democracy, the economy shrank 1.8
percent last year. Strikes by newly emboldened workers led to
factory closures that slowed the recovery.
Tourists, whose spending accounted for around 6.5 percent of
gross domestic product of about $44 billion, cancelled bookings,
fearing violence. Foreign direct investment and portfolio
investment inflows sank nearly a third, according to Tunisia's
Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA), as companies were
unsure whether the uprising would bring democracy or chaos.
More than a year after the revolution and almost six months
on from Tunisia's elections, which were declared largely free
and fair by election monitors, investors and tourists are
tentatively returning.
FIPA data shows new foreign direct investment rose 35.2
percent in the first two months of this year from the same
period of 2011, and 5.9 percent from two years earlier.
Most of that money has gone into energy and industry; the
recovery in tourism, which earned some $2 billion a year and
employed 400,000 people before the revolt, has lagged.
But Tourism Minister Elyess Fakfak said last month he
expected the number of visitors to rise 20 percent this year.
That would still fall a million short of the near 7 million
visitors who holidayed in Tunisia in 2010. But it could begin to
cut unemployment, which was a key complaint of protesters who
launched the revolt and has now climbed from 13 to 18 percent.
The government's early hopes that the economy would bounce
back with 4.5 percent growth in 2012 have faded; Tunisia now
forecasts more modest 3.5 percent growth. But local businessmen
are gaining confidence that democracy and an end to Ben Ali's
grip over the economy, where competition was restricted as
lucrative contracts and licences were parcelled out to members
of his extended family, will eventually pay dividends.
With a gross domestic product about the same size as the
Dominican Republic, Tunisia is not a global player. But it could
be a bellwether for how economies fare in bigger states
recovering from the Arab Spring, particularly Egypt.
"Everyone sees things improving day by day. Tourism bookings
have increased for spring to summer. The social situation is
improving, with a fall in the number of strikes and the number
of factories that are closed," said Houssein Mouelhi, director
general of Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne.
"I'm optimistic for Tunisia. We have a peaceful image. The
elections took place in good conditions. We are beginning to
feel stability return."
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
For many foreign investors, Tunisia has a lot going for it.
It is close to Europe, offers tax breaks to foreign companies,
and has plenty of cheap labour as well as a large pool of highly
educated and multilingual young people to fill skilled roles.
Eurocast, which first arrived in Tunisia in 2001, employs a
modest 140 people, but many are engineers.
"All of our staff are Tunisians and that is the way it will
be. We do our own marketing and engineering. We do everything
ourselves...As a corporation out of Phoenix, Arizona, we have
faith in what can be accomplished here," Wendt said.
"We have transferred a lot of technology here...We have
technological people employed at every level and we are looking
for engineers because of our growth."
Eurocast did not suffer from the labour unrest that brought
some plants to a standstill for much of 2011, but many did.
German automotive cables maker Leoni, Tunisia's largest
private sector employer, faced wildcat strikes that descended
into violent unrest in February and forced it to close one of
its factories in Mateur for a few days. The situation was
resolved when the strike leader, who Leoni says presented no
clear demands for negotiation with management, was dismissed.
Despite such challenges, Leoni has hired 2,000 staff since
the revolution, raising its workforce to 14,000.
"When the revolution started, at first we were surprised,
like everyone. We said we had to watch carefully...but quickly
found out that things were going well and we would stay," said
company spokesman Sven Schmidt.
"The things we saw are not nice to see but it is normal for
a country in this situation...But in the long run, we think the
situation will be fine for foreign companies. People need
employment."
Strikes continue in central regions of the country, where
unemployment is higher and young people feel they have yet to
taste the fruits of the revolution they sparked. But they have
eased somewhat since the first half of 2011, when travelling
through Tunis often meant running a gauntlet of picket lines.
The government has set aside part of its budget for regional
development and boosted unemployment benefits and aid to poor
families. It promises to invest in poor areas and create 25,000
public sector jobs. But its policies will take time to bear
fruit, and some workers say they are sick of waiting.
Tunisia's main phosphate producer in Gafsa is grappling with
a severe strike, which is hurting exports and robbing the
economy of a key revenue source at a time of soaring global
phosphate prices. In Redyef, a hotbed of industrial action since
a 2008 mining strike, a general strike is set for this Thursday
to protest a breakdown in talks with the government over jobs.
"It is a one-day strike so far, but this is a warning. If it
continues we may announce civil disobedience," local union
leader Adnane al-Haji said.
HOMEGROWN BUSINESSES
That threat highlights the persistent risk of flareups of
industrial action, and at least 182 foreign investors have left
Tunisia since the revolt, more than the usual number of around
120 departures annually.
Some Tunisian economists and businessmen are therefore
pressing the government to move beyond past policies designed to
attract large-scale foreign investment, and to do much more to
encourage the creation of smaller, homegrown companies.
One organisation pushing for this is Wiki Start Up, founded
by a dozen Tunisian businesspeople last July in the wake of the
revolution. It aims to provide business advice and seed capital
to local start-up companies focusing on science and technology.
Mondher Khanfir, a founder of the organisation, said the
revolution had encouraged fresh private initiatives but there
had been few deeper changes to the investment climate so far.
Tunisian firms still suffer from a lack of access to
finance, since banks will not lend to small entrepreneurs
perceived as high-risk, while little has been done to improve
their access to markets, he said.
"There is no private sector in Tunisia because of the
domination of the public sector, except in offshore investment,"
he said. "We need to encourage foreign capital investment in
Tunisian companies that aid development...The government should
liberalise the market and limit itself to being a regulator."
The government, elected in October, is working on economic
reforms but these are proving slow. An anti-corruption body has
focused on the big scandals of the Ben Ali era, when investors,
local and foreign, were often pressured to partner with his
family.
The pall of big-ticket official corruption has lifted, but
weeding out the petty graft that pervades the economy, and
creating a culture of transparency and accountabilty, will take
years.
The government is also working on a new investment law,
though not fast enough for some businessmen.
"They should simplify the investment law and make it more
transparent. It should not take too long," said banker Mouelhi.
"Tax and labour laws need longer, but if we reform the
investment and exchange laws and transparently sell off assets
confiscated (from the old regime), we can bring back investor
confidence, even in 2012."