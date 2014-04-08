(Add details and background)
TUNIS, April 8 Tunisia is offering
infrastructure and development projects worth 1.99 billion
dinars ($1.26 billion) to various Arab funds during an Arab
ministers' summit in Tunis on Tuesday, a government official
said.
"It is a projects package in many sectors which we will
propose to different Arab funds for financing to stimulate our
economy," said Noureddine Zekri, secretary for international
cooperation.
The package includes an investment of 660 million dinars to
build a 600-megawatt gas-fired power plant in Mornaguia, near
the capital Tunis. The government is also planning to invest 758
million dinars in infrastructure and roads across the country,
according to a government document seen by Reuters.
Three years after an uprising that inspired the "Arab
Spring" revolutions, Tunisia is on its way to political
stability with a new constitution and the promise of elections
later this year.
The caretaker government, led by Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa,
hopes to boost economic growth to stave off any social pressures
and protests for more opportunities and over high prices.
Tunisia's budget deficit is set to grow to 8 percent of
gross domestic product this year, mostly due to public worker
wage costs and subsidies which are a hangover from former
Tunisian autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali ousted in 2011.
($1 = 1.5844 Tunisian Dinars)
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)