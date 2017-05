TUNIS A Tunisian man taking part in a pro-Islamist protest in Tunisia on Sunday died after clashing with police, the state news agency said.

The agency identified the man as 27-year-old Moez Dahmani. A Reuters witness saw several people injured in scuffles with police at the protest in the Ettadamen district of the capital Tunis.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)