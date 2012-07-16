TUNIS, July 16 Tunisia's ruling Ennahda has
re-elected Rachid Ghannouchi to lead the moderate Islamist party
for another two years, sources said on Monday, an outcome that
could go some way to reassuring secularists worried about a
slide into religious government.
One Ennahda source close to Ghannouchi said he had taken
more than 70 percent of the vote at the party's first public
congress that began on Thursday.
Banned under Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, who was toppled last
year in mass protests that sparked the Arab Spring, Ennahda won
the most seats in elections to a constituent assembly in October
and formed a government in coalition with two secular parties.
Ennahda has since come under pressure from both hardline
Salafi Muslims, calling for the introduction of Islamic law, and
secular opposition parties.