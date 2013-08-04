Tunis Tunisian police shot dead an Islamist militant and arrested five others during a raid on a house in the Kabaria district of the capital Tunis on Sunday, an official told Reuters.

The shooting took place against a backdrop of increased instability and political turmoil in the North African country, where the secular opposition is trying to oust the moderate Islamist-led government.

"The police killed a terrorist and arrested five others in a house in Kabaria where they were hiding weapons," said Lotfi Hidouri, an interior ministry official.

Tunisian forces launched air and artillery strikes on Friday in Mount Chaambi, near the Algerian border, against Islamist militants who had killed eight soldiers days before in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in decades.

Over the past week, a roadside explosive device and a car bomb have targeted security forces in Tunis, the first such attacks to hit the capital. No one was hurt.

The interior ministry said on Saturday that security forces had foiled a plot a day earlier to assassinate a prominent politician in the coastal town of Sousse, a week after attackers killed leftist politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis.

