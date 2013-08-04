EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
Tunis Tunisian police shot dead an Islamist militant and arrested five others during a raid on a house in the Kabaria district of the capital Tunis on Sunday, an official told Reuters.
The shooting took place against a backdrop of increased instability and political turmoil in the North African country, where the secular opposition is trying to oust the moderate Islamist-led government.
"The police killed a terrorist and arrested five others in a house in Kabaria where they were hiding weapons," said Lotfi Hidouri, an interior ministry official.
Tunisian forces launched air and artillery strikes on Friday in Mount Chaambi, near the Algerian border, against Islamist militants who had killed eight soldiers days before in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in decades.
Over the past week, a roadside explosive device and a car bomb have targeted security forces in Tunis, the first such attacks to hit the capital. No one was hurt.
The interior ministry said on Saturday that security forces had foiled a plot a day earlier to assassinate a prominent politician in the coastal town of Sousse, a week after attackers killed leftist politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis.
WASHINGTON/BEIJING U.S. President Donald Trump set the tone for a tense first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week by tweeting on Thursday that the United States could no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and job losses.
PARACHINAR, Pakistan An explosion apparently targeting a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Parachinar, in a remote area bordering Afghanistan, killed at least 11 people and wounded dozens, officials said.