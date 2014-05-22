TUNIS May 22 Tunisia on Wednesday arrested
eight Islamists arriving from its troubled neighbour Libya and
said they were planning attacks in Tunisia.
"This group of eight extremists came from Libya ... planning
to assassinate security officials and mount attacks against
government institutions," the Interior Ministry said without
giving details of their nationality.
The ministry added that the detainees had been trained in
explosives and weapons in Libya.
With the rise in violence in its neighbor Libya, Tunisia has
tightened security in anticipation of possible infiltration of
armed groups.
Tunisian security forces have been battling militants from
the banned Islamist movement Ansar al-Sharia, one of the most
hardline groups to emerge after the 2011 ouster of autocrat Zine
El-Abidine Ben Ali.
With an economy heavily reliant on foreign
tourism, Tunisia has been cracking down on Islamist militants
that it views as a key challenge on its path to full democracy.
One of the Arab world's most secular states, Tunisia has
adopted a new constitution and a caretaker government has taken
over as a way to ease tensions between a leading Islamist party
and secular opponents until elections due later this year.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)