TUNIS Feb 16 Three Tunisian journalists
have been arrested after publishing a photograph of a footballer
frolicking with a nude woman, raising fears of a media crackdown
by the country's new Islamist rulers.
The Attounissia newspaper printed a photograph on Wednesday
of German-Tunisian football player Sami Khedira of Real Madrid
dressed in a tuxedo with his hands covering the breasts of his
otherwise naked German model girlfriend, Lena Gercke.
The photograph drew an angry response from the country's
public prosecutor who ordered the detention of Nasreddine Ben
Said, Attounissia's publisher, Habib Guizani, its editor-in-
chief, and Hedi Hidhri, the editor of its world section,
according to Chokri Nafti, a spokesman for the Justice ministry.
The three were accused of offending public morality and
would be held pending the results of the investigation, he
added.
The trio are the first journalists to be arrested since the
revolution a year ago which ousted Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, who
had tightly censored the media.
The arrests have raised fears among secular Tunisians that
the Islamist-led government will increasingly seek to censor
material it deems offensive to its religious morals.
Tunisia's journalists' union called in a statement for the
"immediate release of all journalists and the rejection of
intimidation against reporters."
On Facebook, thousands of Tunisians launched a campaign to
support the journalists and to defend freedom of expression.
"This issue is political and aims to quell the voice of the
media and stop it criticizing the government .. it is a very
serious indicator," Jihen Lagmari, a journalist at Attounissia
told Reuters
She added that journalists at the newpaper had received
anonymous phone calls threatening to set fire to the building,
which is now being guarded by police.
The government, led by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party,
only came to power in elections in October but is already facing
strong opposition in secular newspapers. Its critics have also
spoken out against its decision to try a local television
channel for showing Persepolis, a film whose animated depiction
of God outraged conservative Salafi Islamists.
Tunisia's once-staid media has enjoyed a new lease of life
since the removal of Ben Ali, but activists say the government
is now seeking to impose new controls on the media.
Last month, hundreds of journalists demonstrated outside the
office of the prime minister to demand an end to restrictions on
media freedoms after the appointment of government officials and
editors to state television positions.
The government has repeatedly denied accusations it is
seeking to stifle the media.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara, Editing by Lin Noueihed and Andrew
Osborn)