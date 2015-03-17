(Libyan reactions, details)
TUNIS, March 17 Tunisia will reopen part of its
airspace to flights from western Libya for the first time in
around six months, following the re-establishment of its
consulate in Tripoli, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Last year Tunisia halted all flights to Tripoli and other
airports in western Libya outside the control of the official
government for security reasons after fighting in the
neighbouring North African country worsened and most diplomats
pulled out of the Libyan capital.
Libya has two governments fighting for control four years
after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi. The internationally
recognised administration has been based in the east since
losing control of Tripoli in August when an armed group seized
the capital and parts of western Libya.
Flights from Tunis to eastern Libya had never stopped.
"We decided today to reopen Tunisian airspace to Libyan
flights from Maitiga (Tripoli) and Misrata airports," Hatem
Mootamri, a top official in Tunisian civil aviation told
Reuters. "The first trip will be next Friday from Maitiga to
Sfax airport in Tunisia."
A Libyan official confirmed the flight on March 20, adding
that Libyan airlines also hoped to fly to the capital Tunis
soon.
Tunisia decided to reopen its consulate in Tripoli last
month. Tunisia is worried violence will spill over from Libya,
where Islamic State militants have expanded their influence,
exploiting turmoil as the rival governments fight for control.
Last year, gunmen kidnapped two Tunisian journalists working
in Libya. Their fate is unknown.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara and Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Patrick
Markey and Alison Willaims)