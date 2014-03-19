TUNIS, March 19 The African Development Bank will lend the Tunisian government $2.1 billion in 2014 and 2015 to support the country's economy, the bank said in a statement.

Tunisia is one of the three main clients of the bank and has already received $1 billion loans in 2011 and 2012. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)