TUNIS, April 8 Tunisia will get $250 million
worth of loan guarantees from Japan before the summer, the
country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Japan is the second country to back Tunisia's loans after
the United States said last week it would provide a new loan
guarantee worth about $500 million. The North African country is
seeking to plug huge deficits following its 2011 uprising.
Finance Minister Hakim Ben Hammouda declined to give further
details on whether the guarantees were to be used for bond sales
or to back other loans from international lenders.
The loan guarantees come more than three years after street
protests drove longtime President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali from
power in 2011, sparking a wave of similar uprisings across North
Africa and the Middle East.
Tunisia plans to issue around $1.8 billion in new foreign
bonds, including $500 million in Islamic bonds.
