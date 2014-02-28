TUNIS Feb 28 Tunisia has secured $1.2 billion loans from the World Bank to support its democratic transition in 2014, the Bank said on Friday.

It is the biggest loans package Tunisia has received since the revolution that toppled president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. The International Monetary Fund approved a $507 million loan tranche on Jan. 29.

The North African country's economy, which relies heavily on European tourism, is still recovering from the aftermath of the 2011 uprising. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)