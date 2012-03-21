By Lin Noueihed
| TUNIS, March 21
TUNIS, March 21 Islamists attacked Nessma
television station in October for airing an Iranian animated
film that depicted God, accusing it of stirring up trouble on
the eve of Tunisia's first election since the uprising that
ousted Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.
Police detained the protesters, but also put Nessma's boss
on trial. Among the charges: violating "sacred values".
In February, Nassredine Ben Saida, the publisher of a
tabloid newspaper set up after the revolution, was jailed for
eight days and fined after he plastered a picture of a
German-Tunisian footballer and his naked girlfriend on the front
page.
Tunisian journalists and secularists fear these and other
incidents are signs the interim government wants to roll back
gains in freedom of expression after the uprising.
What concerns many is that legal action has tended to focus
on issues of public morality and ignore important issues such as
the poor sourcing and libel that plague the profession. With the
ban on criticism of the government only recently lifted,
Tunisian journalists worry that they are tripping over new red
lines.
The standoff between the media, dominated by secularists,
and the government, now led by Islamist moderates Ennahda,
reflects a broader struggle over identity in what has for
decades been among the Arab world's most secular countries.
Sitting in the whitewashed villa that houses the journalists
union, Nejiba Hamrouni said the new government still viewed the
media with suspicion.
"What we see daily is not a return to censorship, but
efforts to influence journalists and guide them towards a
particular editorial line, particular figures, particular
issues," said Hamrouni, elected to lead the union last year.
WIDER BATTLE
Secularists accuse Ennahda of pandering to conservatives who
have become more assertive since the uprising.
In December, an Islamist preacher forced the new chief of
Zaitouna radio, which mainly airs Koran recitals, out of her
job. The preacher, Adel al-Ilmi, later won government approval
to set up an NGO that seeks to promote Muslim values and would
like to ban newspapers from publishing pictures of scantily-clad
women.
Ilmi called it respect for religion. Securalists and
journalists call it an attack on freedom of expression.
"The government is causing the problems, not us. They think
anyone who criticises them is an apostate," said Saida Zoghlali,
who was taking part in an anti-government protest outside the
interior ministry on Feb. 25.
"Anyone who criticises them gets attacked."
Zoghlali had been standing peacefully, holding up a placard,
when police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstration, saying
its allotted time was up. Several journalists covering the
protesters who stayed were beaten and insulted by police.
The incident drew condemnation from both secularist groups
and the journalists union. Though police violence against
journalists has been rare since last year's revolt, that day's
tactics were reminiscent of Ben Ali's Tunisia.
"The way the police insulted journalists and the brutality
with which they dealt with some of them signals a clear return
to the use of police violence against the media," Paris-based
Reporters Without Borders said in a statement at the time.
"The only explanation for this behaviour by the police was
their fear of seeing photos and video of their... unjustified
actions in the media. This renewed outbreak of tension between
police and journalists is very worrying. Something must be done
to defuse it, or else such scenes will recur."
The government denies that it is clamping down on freedom of
the press.
In a news conference just two days before the incident, the
head of Ennahda, Rachid Ghannouchi, faced a barrage of questions
on such freedoms. He responded that it was the media that was
running amok and helping to polarise the political debate.
"We want the media to be professional," he said. "No one
wants public or private media to praise the government. We don't
want to go from praise to praise. We want it to be objective."
MEDIA EXPLOSION
Tunisian journalists say that, despite challenges, they have
been among the biggest winners of the revolution.
More than 100 new print titles have appeared to serve a
nation of just 10 million. Twelve new radio stations have opened
and three new satellite channels are now on air.
Journalists no longer face intimidation, state censors have
been sent home and a new generation has stepped into the fray.
In the bustling offices of Tunisia Live, an English-language
online newspaper born in the throes of the uprising, groups of
young journalists excitedly discuss the day's hottest stories.
The creative buzz as Tunisia Live's founders oversee the
building of a television studio would have been unimaginable in
the staid days of state control, when newspapers were packed
with praise of Ben Ali and photographs of the first lady.
Conceived by Zied Mhirsi and Youssef Gaigi, both fluent
English-speakers, as they helped the international media
navigate Tunisia during the revolution, it highlights how far
and how quickly young, educated Tunisians can go in only months.
"When the revolution began we were sensitive to the fact
that no one was writing in English," said Mhirsi, whose team has
now grown to 30. "We started with a very little blog, poor
quality."
But the speed and scale of change has also left the media
sector in a muddle. Sensationalism is rife, especially when it
comes to the Islamist debate. Sourcing can be poor. Rumours
spread fast.
For pioneering online media, including Tunisia Live, it has
been a struggle to get recognised and to find funding.
On the other end of the spectrum, powerful political or
business figures have opened newspapers aimed less at objective
reporting than promoting their election campaigns or interests.
"There is definitely a vacuum. Everyone is trying to occupy
as much space as they can," Mhirsi said.
LEGAL MINEFIELD
A new media law drafted by an independent committee during
the interim period in 2011 has been praised by legal and media
experts. But journalists say it has yet to be implemented.
Press accreditations are no longer issued by the information
ministry, shut down after the revolution, but the government has
yet to set up the independent media authority the new law has
stipulated should accredit journalists and oversee the sector.
The new law bans the arrest of journalists. But when Ben
Saida was detained over the racy footballer photo on charges of
offending public morals and taste, the public prosecutor ignored
the media law.
He turned, instead, to Tunisia's penal code, which has yet
to be rewritten and still allows for the arrest of journalists.
"We had been calling for the implementation of the new law
but now we are also calling... for the cancellation of clauses
in the penal code that infringe on freedom," said Hamrouni.
"Under Ben Ali, it was understandable. His was a dictatorial
regime. But why would the new government, which is meant to be a
revolutionary government, resort to the penal code?"
The trial against Nessma owner Nabil Karoui is still going
on. In addition to violating sacred values, or blasphemy, Karoui
is also charged with disturbing public order on grounds that
airing the film around the time of the elections was
provocative.
The Iranian film was advertised as the story of a revolution
ruined by the rise of Islamists, an analogy that critics say was
lost on no one in the charged atmosphere of post-revolutionary
Tunisia. Journalists and secularists said the charges are no
more than a crackdown on freedom of expression.
Diplomats say it will take time for a new media authority to
be set up, for standards of journalism to rise and for confusion
over the role of free expression in a democracy to clear.
"We are still learning democracy in Tunisia, not just as
journalists, all Tunisians," said Hamrouni. "We are learning how
to be democrats so we can accept opposing opinions and accept
criticism in the media in its role as the Fourth Estate."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)