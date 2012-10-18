TUNIS Oct 18 Tunisia's Islamist-led
administration is to launch an Internet television channel to
try to get its message across, a minister said on Thursday after
reporters at state media went on strike to protest what they
called government attempts to impose control.
Tunisia's once-staid media has enjoyed a new lease of life
since last year's removal of autocratic leader Zine al-Abidine
Ben Ali, but activists accuse the government, led by the
moderate Islamist Ennahda party, of now trying to restrict
freedom of speech.
The 1,200-member members of the Tunisian journalists' union,
including staff at state television channels and news agency
TAP, went on strike in protest on Wednesday. There were no
newspapers for sale on Thursday, but journalists had returned to
work.
"We decided to launch Kasbah TV on the Internet in order to
end the isolation of the government in local media and be able
to provide information to citizens about the achievements of the
government," Economy Minister Rida Saidi told reporters.
He said the channel would be launched at the end of the
month.
Journalists have demonstrated outside the office of the
prime minister in the past year to demand an end to restrictions
on media freedoms after the appointment of government officials
to state television positions.
The government has denied accusations it is seeking to
stifle the media, but has repeatedly criticised what it says is
a lack of coverage of the president's and prime minister's
activities.
Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali last week threatened to stop
giving interviews or making statements to state television.
In a leaked video posted on the Internet recently, Ennahda
leader Rached Ghannouchi was heard telling puritanical Salafis
in a secret meeting that "secularists still control the economy,
the media and the administration".
