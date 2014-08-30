TUNIS Aug 30 The Tunisian coast guard on
Saturday recovered the bodies of 21 migrants, most probably
Syrians, who drowned when their boat sank in the Mediterranean
near the maritime border with Libya, officials said.
They said the total number of victims found after the
sinking was 36, adding that the overcrowded boat probably
started its ill-fated journey to Europe in neighbouring Libya, a
frequent departure point for illegal migrants.
"The coast guard recovered on Saturday 21 other bodies. The
death toll rose to 36," Mustapha Abd El Kabir, an official in
Ben Guerdan city, said.
He added that among the dead were eight women and five
children.
Migrants have been streaming out of North Africa in rickety
boats in rising numbers for years. Italy now hosts over 108,000
of these boat people, Greece nearly 15,000 and Spain 1,800, the
United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.
Nearly 2,000 have drowned this year while risking the
passage from Libya to Europe, it said.
Last week, a wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants sank
only a kilometre (half a mile) off the Libyan coast, the coast
guard said.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Stephen Powell)