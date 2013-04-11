Tunis, April 11 Tunisia received $28.8 million
on Thursday in the first such retrieval of what it calls looted
assets held abroad by ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali
and his family.
The state news agency TAP said a cheque in that amount had
been handed to President Moncef Marzouki by Ali bin Fetais
al-Marri, appointed by the United Nations to head efforts to
recover money from leaders overthrown in Arab uprisings.
Marri, Qatar's attorney-general, was named U.N. Special
Advocate for Stolen Asset Recovery in September.
TAP said the money returned to Tunisia had been in a
Lebanese bank account belonging to Laila Trabelsi, the wife of
Ben Ali, who fled to Saudi Arabia with his family on Jan. 14,
2011 after popular protests ended his 23-year rule.
Local media say billions of dollars acquired corruptly by
Ben Ali and his entourage remain unaccounted for, but the exact
amount is not known.
Tunisia's Islamist-led government, grappling with economic
woes that include high unemployment, is under popular pressure
to recover the money, but faces legal and political difficulties
in gaining access to the accounts where it is believed held.
An International Monetary Fund team arrived in Tunis this
week to discuss a $1.78 billon loan requested by the government.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alistair Lyon)