TUNIS May 8 Tunisia has rejected as
"interference in Tunisian justice" U.S. complaints that the
conviction of a television boss in a blasphemy trial raised new
fears over free expression.
U.S. ambassador Gordon Gray said on Thursday he was
disappointed that a Tunisian court had fined Nabil Karoui, head
of private television station Nessma, 2,400 dinars ($1,550) for
broadcasting the animated film "Persepolis", which it found was
an attack on moral values and a risk to public order.
In his statement, the U.S. ambassador said he hoped the case
would be "resolved in a manner which guarantees free expression"
when Karoui appeals the verdict.
Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on
Monday it would not accept interference in the justice system.
"The Tunisian government expressed deep surprise at the
statement of the U.S. ambassador in which he said he was
disappointed by the ruling in the Nessma TV case," it said in a
statement published on the official news agency.
"The Tunisian government respects the independence of
justice, in accordance with international standards and that the
freedom of expression in Tunisia is a legitimate right," it
said, adding that relations between the United States and
Tunisia should be based on respect for sovereignty.
Tunisia is struggling to balance religious sensitivities
with newfound freedom of expression nearly 18 months after its
revolution ousted veteran dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, who
severely restricted political and media freedoms.
The case against Karoui, a staunch secularist, followed
Nessma's broadcast last year of "Persepolis", an award-winning
film about a girl growing up in Iran. The film includes a scene
depicting God, which is forbidden in Islam, and enraged some
conservative Salafi Islamists who subsequently attacked the
station.
The film traces the trajectory of the Iranian revolution,
which ultimately transformed Iran into an Islamic Republic. Many
Tunisians interpreted the broadcast of the film, shortly before
Tunisia's first post-revolutionary elections brought an Islamist
party into power, as a political message and a provocation.
The fine was less severe than the prison term Karoui's
Islamist opponents had demanded and substantially less than the
three year maximum sentence carried by the charges.
However, the whole prosecution was criticised by rights
groups, including Amnesty International, from the outset.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Alison Williams)