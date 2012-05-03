TUNIS May 3 A Tunisian court on Thursday
imposed a 2,400-dinar ($1,550) fine on a media boss over
blasphemy charges after a trial that deepened the divide between
Islamists and secularists.
Nabil Karoui was charged over the decision by his Nessma
television station to broadcast the award-winning animated film
"Persepolis." The film, about a girl growing up in Iran,
includes a scene depicting Allah, which is forbidden in Islam.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Janet Lawrence)