TUNIS May 3 A Tunisian court on Thursday imposed a 2,400-dinar ($1,550) fine on a media boss over blasphemy charges after a trial that deepened the divide between Islamists and secularists.

Nabil Karoui was charged over the decision by his Nessma television station to broadcast the award-winning animated film "Persepolis." The film, about a girl growing up in Iran, includes a scene depicting Allah, which is forbidden in Islam. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Janet Lawrence)