Tunisia's Prime Minister-designate Youssef Chahed speaks during a news conference after his meeting with Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi (not pictured) in Tunisia, Tunis August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi on Wednesday named Youssef Chahed as the new prime minister after parliament ousted Habib Essid in a vote of no-confidence because of his handling of economic reforms and security.

A junior minister in Essid's government, Chahed, 41, is an agricultural sciences specialist and academic who has taught in France and Tunisia.

He is also part of the Nidaa Tounes secular party and has ties to Essebsi's family, which has led to some criticism from opposition leaders.

Nidaa Tounes and the Islamist Ennahda party, both part of the ruling coalition, control a majority of the seats in parliament, which means Chahed's nomination is likely to be accepted by lawmakers when they vote on his approval.

