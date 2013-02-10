* Further blow to government after politician's killing
* Tunisia polarised between Islamists and their opponents
* Prime minister trying to form technocrat cabinet
By Tarek Amara and Alistair Lyon
TUNIS, Feb 10 Tunisian President Moncef
Marzouki's secular party withdrew on Sunday from an Islamist-led
government already reeling from last week's assassination of
secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid.
Belaid's killing on Wednesday - Tunisia's first such
political assassination in decades - has thrown the government
and the country into turmoil, widening rifts between the
dominant Islamist Ennahda party and its secular-minded foes.
"We have been saying for a week that if the foreign and
justice ministers were not changed, we would withdraw from the
government," Samir Ben Amor, an official of Marzouki's Congress
for the Republic Party (CPR), told Reuters.
The CPR has criticised the performance of the two ministers,
one of whom, Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem, is the
son-in-law of Ennahda party leader Rachid Ghannouchi.
Ben Amor said the CPR's withdrawal was unconnected to Prime
Minister Hamadi Jebali's decision, announced after Belaid was
killed, to form a non-partisan government of technocrats to run
the country until elections can be held later in the year.
Senior politicians in Ennahda, as well as in its two
non-Islamist coalition partners, had criticised Jebali's
proposal, saying he had failed to consult them first.
Jebali said on Saturday he would unveil his new cabinet this
week, but would resign if political parties did not support it.
A senior Ennahda official, who asked not to be named, said
the National Constituent Assembly would have the final say, but
added: "We see that it will be possible to form a government of
technocrats that includes political parties."
Ben Amor said Marzouki's CPR would formally submit the
resignation of its three ministers to Jebali on Monday.
Political analyst Youssef Ouslati said the party was "trying
to jump out of a sinking ship", but that its decision had no
great weight because Jebali was now the central player.
He said that if political uncertainty continued, "the street
will be the crucial element".
DIVISIONS ON STREETS
Belaid's funeral drew tens of thousands of mourners in Tunis
and other cities on Friday in what turned into mass political
protests against Ennahda and the government it dominates.
About 6,000 Ennahda supporters took to the streets of the
capital on Saturday in a peaceful show of strength.
The CPR's departure is the first major shake-up in the
government set up in December 2011 after an election for a
National Constituent Assembly to draft a new constitution.
The CPR came a distant second in the election, winning 29 of
the assembly's 217 seats to Ennahda's 89, but Marzouki was
elected interim president by the assembly in a show of unity and
his party entered a coalition government led by Ennahda.
Marzouki had opposed former President Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali from exile until a popular uprising swept the long serving
Tunisian leader from power in January 2011.
Since then Islamists and their opponents have tussled over
the role of Islam in politics, society and the constitution,
while economic grievances that helped drive the revolt against
Ben Ali have gone largely unaddressed.
Belaid's killing, for which no one has claimed
responsibility, shocked the nation of nearly 11 million.
The politician's widow Basma said on Saturday she was asking
the government to protect her family with official protection.
Some members of Belaid's family have accused Ennahda of
being behind the shooting, something the party denies.
Ghannouchi, Ennahda's leader, has threatened legal action
against politicians or journalists pointing the finger at him,
saying they were "exploiting the blood of the deceased for
narrow political ends at the expense of the truth".