TUNIS, Sept 20 Tunisia's opposition coalition
agreed on Friday to start direct talks with governing Islamists
on a transition plan under which the government would step down
and make way for a caretaker administration and new elections.
The agreement follows weeks of unrest that erupted after the
assassination of an opposition figure in July. The secular
opposition accused the moderate Islamist ruling party, Ennahda,
of tolerating the Islamist militants it blamed for the
assassination.
Issam Chebbi senior official in the Salvation Front told
Reuters the opposition decided to accept the initiative,
proposed by the powerful UGTT labour movement which has been
mediating in the dispute, "without any conditions".
Tunisia, where the overthrow of President Zine al-Abidine
Ben Ali in 2011 was the first "Arab Spring" revolt, has been
caught in deadlock for weeks, delaying a political transition
that had been seen as one of the more successful among the
region's nascent democracies.