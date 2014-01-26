* New constitution one last step to full democracy
* Premier Jomaa names new technocrat cabinet
* Tunisia progress contrasts with Egypt, Libya turmoil
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Jan 26 Tunisia's national assembly
approved the country's new constitution on Sunday in one of the
final steps to full democracy three years after protests erupted
into an uprising that toppled autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.
Just before the constitution's approval, Prime Minister
Mehdi Jomaa named a new caretaker cabinet appointed to ease a
crisis between Islamists and secular opposition until new
elections later this year.
Tunisia's compromise and progress contrasts sharply with
messy democratic transitions in Libya, Egypt and Yemen which are
caught up in turmoil after ousting their own long-standing
leaders in 2011 revolts and uprisings.
After their historic vote, the red and white Tunisian flag
was unfurled and assembly deputies embraced each other inside
the chamber in the capital Tunis.
"This constitution was the dream of Tunisians, this
constitution is proof of the revival of the revolution, this
constitution creates a democratic civil nation," Assembly chief
Mustapha Ben Jaafar said.
One of the most secular countries in the Arab World, Tunisia
struggled after its revolt with divisions over the role of Islam
and the rise of ultra-conservative Salafists, who secularists
feared would try to roll back liberal rights.
The assassination of two opposition leaders by Islamist
militants last year pitched the small North African country into
crisis with the ruling moderate Islamist party Ennahda under
pressure to step down from secular opponents.
After months of protests and deadlock, Ennahda agreed late
last year to step aside for a caretaker administration of
nonpolitical appointments that would govern until elections.
Jomaa, an engineer and former minister appointed as premier
in December, on Sunday named his cabinet with key posts given to
technocrats with international experience.
Hakim Ben Hammouda, an economist with experience at the
African Development Bank, was named finance minister and Mongi
Hamdi, a former U.N. official, as his foreign minister.
"The objective is to arrive at elections and create the
security and economic climate to get out of this crisis," Jomaa
told reporters.
No date has been set for elections but they will be held
later this year with Ennahda and key opposition alliance Nidaa
Tounes likely to battle for the government.
Jomaa's new cabinet will have to tackle demands from
international lenders to cut public spending and curb the budget
deficit without triggering protests over social welfare.
Islamist militants, tied to al Qaeda operations in North
Africa, are also an increasing threat for a country that relies
heavily on European tourism and overseas remittances for its
hard currency income.